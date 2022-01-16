Transfer market Juventus, counter-rude to Inter | ‘Revenge’ for Dybala

Juventus transfer market, the duel with Inter restarts: the bianconeri prepare the move to respond to the disturbing action on Dybala

Paulo Dybala he scored again last night in the victory of the Juventus onUdinese, confirming that he is the extra man for Massimiliano Merry. But once again, the controversy concerning his renewal is taking hold and his non-exultation, with a polemical look towards the stadium tribune, has caused the case to explode again.

As told by Calciomercato.it, Dybala has not yet made a decision on his future. Of course, it is impossible to deny that the scenario has become decidedly complicated compared to a few weeks ago. A situation he could try to take advantage ofInter, with Marotta always an admirer of the Argentine. Not by chance, it was he who brought him to Turin in 2015. To our microphones, the former vice president of Palermo, Guglielmo Micciché, explained the reasons why the Dybala-Inter deal would be possible. A detail that makes the story even more intriguing and rekindles the eternal dualism between bianconeri and nerazzurri even off the pitch. But at Juventus they are not there and are preparing a counteracting action.

Juventus transfer market, Inter ‘challenged’ also for Frattesi: the point

Calciomercato.it had already anticipated Inter’s project of an axis with Sassuolo to buy Scamacca and Frattesi. The name of the center forward, as is known, is one of Allegri’s favorites for the Juventus attack and the bianconeri are trying the path of dialogue with the Emilian club to be able to win. Confirmations arrive from the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ regarding the further inclusion also on Frattesi.

In fact, in a few days the Juventus director, Federico Cherubs, will meet the CEO of Sassuolo John Carnivals. The name of the midfielder will also be put on the table, a profile that was already of interest to the bianconeri but probably returned to vogue with greater arrogance in the light of recent developments on Dybala’s future. Certainly, as for Scamacca, Sassuolo’s demands are high and it will be necessary to find the key, from Juventus’ point of view, for cheaper solutions. Possible the inclusion of counterparts involving some young Juventus players, such as Beans.