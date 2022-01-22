Transfer market, Juventus cut off: OFFICIAL attacking shot

No Juventus, now it’s also official. A former goal of the bianconeri has found accommodation in a new team. Bundesliga adventure

After the very heavy injury suffered by Federico church several forwards have been matched to the Juventus for the possible replacement, albeit not direct, of the offensive winger of Italy who will miss the rest of the season. With very different characteristics, in fact, the name of Sardar was also approached to the bianconeri Azmoun, talented Iranian striker who scored 10 goals in the first half of the season with Zenit.

However, the Azmoun hypothesis for Juventus definitively fades. The Iranian has in fact signed a contract with Bayer Leverkusen, as announced with a lot of photos from the German club: “Bayer 04 Leverkusen has signed the Iranian national team player Sardar Azmoun. The 27-year-old center-forward will not renew his contract with Russian champions Zenit St. Petersburg, which expires in the summer, and will move to Bayer for the 2022/23 season. Azmoun signed a contract in Leverkusen that runs until June 30th 2027“.

Sports director Simon Rolfes he also announced to Bayer official channels: “We are very happy with this transfer. Sardar Azmoun has been one of the top scorers in the Russian league for years. He has won the championship three times in a row with Zenit, played regularly in the Champions League and demonstrated his international class at the highest level. With him, our offensive phase gets an additional quality, Sardar will make our attack even more unpredictable and powerful ”.