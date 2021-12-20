Transfer market Juventus, de Ligt towards the farewell

The words of Raiola opened the sale of de Ligt: the Juventus central would have already had the first contact with the big club

He was one of the best on the field in the away victory of the bianconeri on the field of Bologna, but the future of Matthijs de Ligt it could be far from Turin.

Yesterday the words of Mino Raiola thundered in a threatening way, causing concern for the Juventus environment. The Dutch central is ready for a new step, this is the admission of the well-known prosecutor on the former Ajax. In the summer, the clause will be activated that would allow any club to get their hands on de Ligt without him Juventus can do anything, value: 150 million euros. Waiting to understand what the future of the Dutchman will be, his entourage would have already had the first contact with a great club.

Juventus transfer market, de Ligt thinks about goodbye | Contact with Barcelona

Rewinding the three-year tape, the Juventus chased Matthijs de Ligt together with several major European clubs: among all, in particular, real Madrid And Barcelona they were the most interested clubs. It is no coincidence, therefore, that now the Spanish teams are still the most eligible to welcome the Dutch in the event of a farewell to the Bianconeri. Furthermore, the first contact would have already taken place and would have taken place during an important ceremony in Turin.

On the occasion of the award ceremony for the ‘Golden Boy’, Raiola would have had the first contact with Barcelona for de Ligt. For the Blaugrana, getting to the former lancer would represent the first step on which to build the defense of the future: to have, in addition to de Jong in midfield, even de Ligt in defense would be a great starting point for Xavi. The Catalan revolution of the new coach has just begun and, as per the Blaugrana tradition, it could be characterized by a strong Dutch component. A direct line from Cruijff to Matthijs de Ligt.