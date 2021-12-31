Transfer market Juventus, exchange with the great ex: goodbye Kulusevski

Feverish negotiations at Juventus in and out, Paratici returns to the assault and wants a Juventus player at Tottenham with the exchange

Last hours of 2021 and early hours of 2022 already extremely hot on the market for Juventus. The bianconeri already promised to be one of the most active clubs in the January negotiation window, important movements are being prepared around Turin after the latest news.

Calciomercato.it confirmed the rumors circulated on Barcelona’s interest in Morata, with the striker who in turn would like the blaugrana. Juventus, therefore, must move more than ever in search of a striker, but it is not the only front worthy of attention for Cherubs and his staff. As is well known, the management also thinks of some important exits to finance incoming operations. Among the possible buyers for the ‘expendable’ profiles, there is, and this is also known, the Tottenham by Fabio Paratici.

Juventus transfer market, Kulusevski in the sights of Paratici | The proposal

It is no mystery that the director of the ‘Spurs’ and the other great former Antonio With you like Dejan very much Kulusevski. The Swede, moreover, had been one of the most important operations of Juventus’ Paratici two years ago, precisely in these times. A technical estimate in the qualities of the attacking winger that has remained and that causes a strong push from London to make him available to the coach.

READ ALSO >>> Vlahovic-Juventus, transfer market announcement: “Here’s where he will play”

The Gazzetta dello Sport takes stock of the situation. Juventus would like to derive from his farewell about 35 million euros, Paratici is convinced that he can snatch a figure just under the 30 million. To further lower the cash outlay, counterparts could be inserted. A name that could be proposed is that of Giovanni The Celsus. The former Psg has quality to play in the offensive half, to understand if Juventus could be interested. The possible exchange between Kulusevski and Lo Celso had already been anticipated by Calciomercatonews.com. Alternatively, Paratici could put on the plate Ndombelé, old black and white ball, which does not seem to be in the good graces of Conte.