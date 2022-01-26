Transfer market, Juventus, Juventus Dusan Vlahovic: from de Ligt to the renewal of Dybala, what changes now

The purchase of Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus is not a simple market transaction: it is a shock of electricity, a boulder thrown forcefully into a body of water, an earthquake. For the enormous impact that the negotiation – now successful – is having on the world of the market, of course. But also for the chain reaction which risks provoking within the Juventus environment. Both immediately and in the near future, that is, starting from June, in the summer transfer window. Because, for a champion who enters, there is often another champion who must be sacrificed to make money. In essence, the enormous expense for Vlahovic – between price tags, salary, commissions – will in all probability have to return from a excellent delivery on the market.

De Ligt, Raiola and a future far from Turin

All clues lead to Matthijs de Ligt, the ninety hit of the summer of 2019 that never, in the two and a half years in Turin, managed to win a place as an untouchable in the Juventus rearguard. Shortly before Natale Mino Raiola, his prosecutor, shot: “De Ligt is ready for a new step, I think he thinks so too”.Words that know of almost inevitable farewell, also considering that the former Ajax’s contract expires in the summer of 2024. Barcelona, ​​which already seemed on the point of securing the Dutchman two and a half years ago, remain at the window. And in the last few days there has also been talk of the Bayern possibility. In short, there is no shortage of interlocutors.

Allegri replies to Raiola: “De Ligt? New step is to score against Cagliari “

The standby renewal of Dybala: what happens now

It seemed all done. The classic “only the signature is missing”. But it hasn’t arrived yet. Paulo Dybala and Juventus, which had reached an agreement in principle in October, are once again distant. “We will meet again in February”, CEO Maurizio Arrivabene recently said. “I don’t have to prove anything to anyone”, the Argentine replied at the end of the match 11 days ago against Udinese, a match in which he scored and did not rejoice. Some problem, useless to go around it, has arisen. And Inter got in the middle, trying to test the ground for a possible (and sensational) transfer on a free transfer starting in July. In any case, the Dybala question is unrelated to the arrival of Vlahovic: Juve would save “only” on the hiring of Joya, but in this case the technical aspect prevails, that is the will of the management, of Massimiliano Allegri and of the cheering to see the Argentine and the Serbian form a potentially screaming couple.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) defiantly looking towards the stands after the goal against Udinese, Imago Credit Photo Imago

Morata pushes to go to Barcelona

Those who are no longer part of Juventus’ plans, if anything, are Alvaro Morata. Saddened, often disputed, seemingly at the end of a cycle, the former Atletico Madrid – still owned by the Colchoneros – is the number one suspect to leave Juventus by Monday. And after all, the concrete suitor is already there, and for some time: that Barcelona that would have wanted to bring him to Catalonia already at the beginning of the month, had to clash with the Juventus resistance and now, driven by the will of Xavi and despite the arrival already made official by Ferran Torres, he will return to the office. The will of the Spaniard has been very clear for some time: to leave Turin and return to his homeland. In this sense, he is pushing with the management so that the deal with Barcelona is closed quickly. He would have already left if Juve had found a replacement first. And now, with the arrival of Vlahovic to permanently bar the doors in attack, he is destined to change the air.

Morata’s protests Credit Photo Getty Images

Kulusevski loaned out?

Finally, pay attention to Dejan Kulusevski, another who in Turin has never managed (euphemism) to express himself according to his own potential. Morata will mainly be affected by the arrival of Vlahovic, as mentioned, but the situation of the Swede is also particularly precarious. For this reason, the scenario of a loan until the end of the season is more concrete than ever. With a view to making him regain a higher playing time, but also that confidence lost after the transfer to Juventus. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Kulusevski’s destination will not be Everton: the former Parma player refused it a few days ago.

