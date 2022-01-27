Transfer market Juventus, Morata in Madrid to unlock Barcelona

Barcelona, ​​Dembele sews the tear: the goal remains Morata

In the meantime, however, Barcelona will have to free up space in the squad and economic resources that are currently unable to make available: Ousmane Dembele could be one of the players suspected to leave the Catalan shirt, but there would have been a meeting between the players’ agents and mister Xavi during which the striker’s entourage would have given availability for the renewal of the contract expiring in June. The impression is that, however, Barcelona is more focused on finding a solution on the way out for Dembele to then sink the blow on Morata.