Transfer market Juventus, Morata in Madrid to unlock Barcelona

Morata in conversation with Atletico Madrid
In the last hours, among other things, the player would have moved directly, together with the agent, to try to solve at least some bureaucratic aspects that could create some problems in the negotiation: In fact, yesterday Alvaro Morata was intercepted in Madrid where he would have met the leadership of the Colchoneros for some pending issues that would then allow him to close his loan to Juventus early, and therefore move to Barcelona. Intercepted by some Iberian journalists, he refused to make any statements on the matter.
Barcelona, Dembele sews the tear: the goal remains Morata
In the meantime, however, Barcelona will have to free up space in the squad and economic resources that are currently unable to make available: Ousmane Dembele could be one of the players suspected to leave the Catalan shirt, but there would have been a meeting between the players’ agents and mister Xavi during which the striker’s entourage would have given availability for the renewal of the contract expiring in June. The impression is that, however, Barcelona is more focused on finding a solution on the way out for Dembele to then sink the blow on Morata.