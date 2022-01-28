Transfer market Juventus, Morata’s future changes: he returns to Atletico Madrid

Juventus transfer market: Morata to Atletico?

It seemed he had returned to Madrid to close with Barcelona, ​​but Alvaro instead Morata would seem ready to wear the Atletico shirt once again. The Colchoneros are still the owners of the striker’s card and could decide to call him back in the shadow of the Wanda Metropolitano for this season finale, especially after the recent events relating to a not too serene situation like that of Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan seems to be on a collision course with Simeone and to avoid any kind of problem, Atletico seem determined to recall Morata from the loan and therefore have at your disposal a reliable attacker who already knows the environment very well. So no Barcelona or PSG, but a simple loan terminated early: in this way Juve will get rid of the onerous salary of the Spaniard, ready and convinced to to bet everything on Dusan Vlahovic in the role of center forward.

Fantasy football: Morata away from Serie A

Morata is therefore preparing to greet the Serie A fantasy football, but it will of course still be available in Euroleghe, where in fact it will only change jersey. For those who aimed at it at the beginning of the season, his transfer is certainly not good news: however, the performance he has had so far is not absolutely top-notch and not even as a Juventus center forward. In 22 appearances just 5 goals scored, 1 assist and 3 yellow cards: a total of 14.5 bonus points given to their fantasy coaches, a miserable tally given the expectations and the absence of Ronaldo. The average rating of 5.91 confirms the non-exceptional performance, as well as the phantasy of 6.57