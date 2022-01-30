Transfer market Juventus, OFFICIAL: consensual termination

The official press release on the consensual resolution concerning Juventus and Sampdoria arrives

After disappearing from the radar of Italian football, Mohamed Ihattaren is ready for other adventures. The young playmaker born in 2002, owned by Juventus, is leaving Sampdoria to marry toAjax. The two news items have already been made official through two close press releases.

The Sampdoria press release is simple: “UC Sampdoria announces that it has resolved by consensus with Juventus FC the temporary transfer agreement relating to the sports rights of the player Mohamed Ihattaren”. Concise also that of the Dutch: “TheAjax has reached an agreement with Juventus FC for the loan of Mohamed Ihattaren. The lease has a duration of almost one year, up to and including 31 December 2022. An option to purchase the player is included in the contract ”.

Juventus transfer market, Ihattaren greets Sampdoria and goes to Ajax: it’s official

Ihattaren arrives in the Netherlands from Juventus on loan until 31 December 2022, with the right to redeem in favor of Ajax. For him it is a ‘betrayal’ after the years he spent in PSV. The playmaker had arrived in Italy with high expectations but, thanks to some personal problems, he soon lost track of him.

Cherubs he could therefore have indulged his will to return to Holland. After all, Ihattaren is still very young and will have the opportunity to pick up his career again. At the end of the year, however, the possible redemption by Ajax could materialize.