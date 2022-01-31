Transfer market, Juventus: Ramsey to Rangers on loan, leaves the bianconeri after two and a half years

Ramsey, as communicated by Rangers, will remain in Glasgow “on loan until the end of the season”. No mention of a redemption right included in the contract. Juventus will pay 30% of the Welsh salary. “I am really happy to be joining a club like Rangers – Ramsey’s first words – I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the size of this club, where I will have the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans. ”
Having arrived from Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer of 2019, Ramsey leaves Juventus after two and a half years full of problems – physical and technical – and very poor in satisfactions, despite the Scudetto won in Maurizio Sarri’s season. Injuries in series, an always laughable playing time, criticism from the fans. In this first part of the season, the crystal Welshman has practically never played: a hundred minutes in the league, a quarter of an hour in the Champions League. Glasgow is something of a last resort.
Ramsey’s numbers at Juventus (all competitions)
|MATCHES PLAYED
|70
|GOAL
|6
|ASSIST
|6
|MINUTES PLAYED
|3039
|YELLOW CARDS
|7
|AVERAGE MINUTES
|43.4 per game
|NET ENGAGEMENT
|17.5 million (7 per season)
|MATCHES TO BE OWNER
|33
|MATCHES MISSED DUE TO INJURY
|37
