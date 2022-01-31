Transfer market, Juventus: Ramsey to Rangers on loan, leaves the bianconeri after two and a half years

Aaron Ramsey is a new Rangers player. All done, all official. Precisely on the last day of the winter window, a few hours from the local gong (Scottish midnight, one Italian), Juventus therefore completes yet another mission of its last market days, crackling both in and out : get rid of the Welsh midfielder and – at least in part – of his salary.

Ramsey, as communicated by Rangers, will remain in Glasgow “on loan until the end of the season”. No mention of a redemption right included in the contract. Juventus will pay 30% of the Welsh salary. “I am really happy to be joining a club like Rangers – Ramsey’s first words – I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the size of this club, where I will have the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans. ”

Having arrived from Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer of 2019, Ramsey leaves Juventus after two and a half years full of problems – physical and technical – and very poor in satisfactions, despite the Scudetto won in Maurizio Sarri’s season. Injuries in series, an always laughable playing time, criticism from the fans. In this first part of the season, the crystal Welshman has practically never played: a hundred minutes in the league, a quarter of an hour in the Champions League. Glasgow is something of a last resort.

Ramsey’s numbers at Juventus (all competitions)

MATCHES PLAYED 70 GOAL 6 ASSIST 6 MINUTES PLAYED 3039 YELLOW CARDS 7 AVERAGE MINUTES 43.4 per game NET ENGAGEMENT 17.5 million (7 per season) MATCHES TO BE OWNER 33 MATCHES MISSED DUE TO INJURY 37

