Transfer market, Milan and Inter knocked out. The injury changes everything: they go to Chelsea

Chelsea could be forced to buy a left-back in January after taking note of the physical condition of Ben Chilwell, forced into the operation

Market strategies are also often changed along the way. The Chelsea who finds himself facing the heavy injury happened to Ben Chilwell in the home game against Juventus on the fifth day of the Champions League group stage. A knockout that initially went under the radar, but that a surgical operation, with the decision taken in the last hours by the London club: the left-handed winger will remain out for the entire second part of the season.

Chilwell’s situation was delayed after testing positive for Covid-19 before Christmas, and it is therefore very unlikely that he will be able to play again this season. In light of this situation from England they report that the British company should go on the hunt for a new alternative for the left-handed lane. Chelsea could cross their destiny more or less directly also with Inter and Milan.

Transfer market, no Inter: Chilwell’s injury changes Chelsea’s strategies

Chelsea in the role will therefore only be available Marcos Alonso, which is why the ‘Blues’ will hunt for another interpreter when the transfer market reopens. In this regard, as pointed out by ‘The Guardian’, Abramovich’s company could consider a deal in loan for Lucas Digne, who does not have an unforgettable moment with his Everton.

However, Digne has recently also been associated withInter, and the forced inclusion of Chelsea could therefore lead the Nerazzurri to remain dry-mouthed, remembering that Ivan Perisic on the left, his contract is still expiring at the end of the season.

Transfer market, Milan fear: Chelsea’s long eye on Theo Hernandez

Another inexpensive option for Chelsea would be to call back Ian Maatsen or Emerson Palmieri from their respective loans in Coventry and Lyon. From England, however, they also make the name, much more expensive than Theo Hernandez, star of Milan, which could also turn out to be the big hit of the ‘Blues’ next summer. It is difficult for the Rossoneri to deprive themselves of their train in the left lane, pupil of the fans and essential pivot in both the offensive and defensive maneuvers orchestrated by Stefano Pegs.

The price of Hernandez is higher than 50/60 million euros, and it seems unlikely that Milan will give up on a player like him, despite the always open market relations with Chelsea. The Londoners are in fact often approached to the transfer market of our Serie A, as evidenced by the recent loans of Bakayoko first to Napoli and then to Milan itself, or even the monstre transfer of Lukaku last summer from Inter. Last year, instead, Pioli’s team arrived from the Londoners Tomori, while it has often been approached Zyiech, not forgetting Malang Sarr, approached a couple of Italian companies for now without decisive lunges. Last summer was also that of the passage of Abraham to Roma, which is trying to make its way into Italian football. From the ‘Blues’ he has also recently been linked to Milan Christensen as heir to Kjaer, while Marcos Alonso remains a name that can always be spent for various Italian football clubs, after having been approached by Juventus and Inter in recent transfer market sessions. Now with Chilwell knocked out, the Spaniard remains the unmovable owner.