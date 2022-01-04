Transfer market Milan – Botman, the agent pressing on Lille | PM News

Sports

Transfer market Milan – Botman, the agent pressing on Lille

The latest news on the AC Milan transfer market: contacts continue for the transfer of Sven Botman. The player’s agent is at work

Sven Botman (HERE THE VIDEO WITH ITS SKILLS) seems to be the first goal of AC Milan’s transfer market. The priority for Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara is to replace of Simon Kjaer, that he will be out all season. We are talking about a truly complete defender who has everything to become one of the strongest players in his role. For this reason Elliott would be ready to invest for the Dutch.

According to what our editorial team has learned, Botman’s agent is pressing with the Lille to convince the French to sell him in this transfer market session. The Dutchman allegedly gave his consent for the transfer and pushes to arrive in Italy. With the Milan there is already a general agreement, but the real obstacle to overcome is precisely the request of Lille. The French club keeps asking € 30 million ransom, but the Rossoneri’s hope is to decrease the amount, perhaps inserting some bonuses. The alternative is always that of Diallo of the PSG, as we told you a few days ago. Milan, here is the real alternative in defense to Botman and Diallo >>>

