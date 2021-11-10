Transfer market, Milan: not only Faivre, here is who is following Maldini

Milan have also aimed Alvarez of River Plate, a goal machine that could also reach affordable figures

Romain Faivre knows that Milan is counting on him and is doing well to be ready for the call: perhaps as early as January. But on the other side of the ocean there is a wind that could catch him off guard: his name is Julian Alvarez and (match after match) he is carving out a special place in the attention of the Rossoneri managers. And not only. Also in the last round he scored with River Plate and now his record is 15 goals in 16 games. The beauty is that Alvarez was born on the right wing but in these first four races in that role he scored only one goal. As soon as he was moved to the center of the attack, however, he went wild with 14 scoring in 12 games.

Skip the clause – In recent weeks, more Rossoneri observers have alternated to follow his performances, demonstrating the particular interest in via Aldo Rossi. And to say that the former Inter player Burdisso (now the Viola manager) is also at the center of this story, obviously to bring him to Florence. Curious, therefore, that this challenge will open in view of Fiorentina-Milan, which appears interesting, considering the reign of the English and Spaniards. Despite his € 20 million clause, Alvarez can leave even at a lower price. Why? His contract is about to expire and precisely to respect his current company he does not intend to move on a free transfer, but he can certainly prevent the Argentine company from raising the price.

Moreover, the elections for the presidency of the club are scheduled for December in Buenos Aires: a significant deadline for a company that is always anxious about its accounts. This is why this excellent sale can become a political case. In short, Milan is dealing with the affair to understand if there are prerequisites for the deal in a tight deadline. Perhaps the opportunity may arise to hire this South American talent at affordable prices, that is, in line with club programs geared towards sustainability.

The Faivre case – And let’s go back to Faivre: in the summer an offer of 10 million was not considered interesting by Brest, which had stopped at the request of 15. Will this large margin of difference still remain? Certainly the most refined French attacking midfielder still has many admirers among the Rossoneri leaders, but beware of the competition from the darting Alvarez.

November 9, 2021 (change November 9, 2021 | 16:03)

