Transfer market Milan – Pessina, all about the clause for the Rossoneri

The latest news on the AC Milan transfer market: the Devil has a clause dating back to 2017 on Matteo Pessina. Here are the latest updates

As will be recalled, in transfer market summer 2017 the Milan yielded Matteo Pessina toAtalanta as part of the operation that led, on the contrary, Andrea Conti in the Rossoneri. Pessina’s card, in the deal, was evaluated 3 million of euros (on 27 of the total transfer of Conti from Atalanta to Milan).

The then sporting director of the Rossoneri club, Massimiliano Mirabelli, asked for and obtained the insertion of a clause in Pessina’s contract. That is, that Milan would have collected the 50% from a possible future resale of the Italian footballer. Or, alternatively, he could have brought Pessina back to Milan by paying half the amount of his transfer market value.

Two options that, he recalled ‘CalcioMercato.com‘, have not occurred and are unlikely to occur. The agreement between Atalanta and Milan it does not have an expiration date, but it does have a specific term: le 100 appearances di Pessina with the jersey of the ‘Goddess‘. In fact, when Pessina reaches 100 official matches with the Nerazzurri, in all competitions, this agreement will come to an end.

