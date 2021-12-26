Sports

Transfer market Milan – Pessina, all about the clause for the Rossoneri

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee32 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

The latest news on the AC Milan transfer market: the Devil has a clause dating back to 2017 on Matteo Pessina. Here are the latest updates

As will be recalled, in transfer market summer 2017 the Milan yielded Matteo Pessina toAtalanta as part of the operation that led, on the contrary, Andrea Conti in the Rossoneri. Pessina’s card, in the deal, was evaluated 3 million of euros (on 27 of the total transfer of Conti from Atalanta to Milan).

The then sporting director of the Rossoneri club, Massimiliano Mirabelli, asked for and obtained the insertion of a clause in Pessina’s contract. That is, that Milan would have collected the 50% from a possible future resale of the Italian footballer. Or, alternatively, he could have brought Pessina back to Milan by paying half the amount of his transfer market value.

Two options that, he recalled ‘CalcioMercato.com‘, have not occurred and are unlikely to occur. The agreement between Atalanta and Milan it does not have an expiration date, but it does have a specific term: le 100 appearances di Pessina with the jersey of the ‘Goddess‘. In fact, when Pessina reaches 100 official matches with the Nerazzurri, in all competitions, this agreement will come to an end.

December 26, 2021 (change December 26, 2021 | 11:01 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee32 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Abraham-Mayoral? In attack we have many options. In January there won’t be big investments. I’d like to fight for other goals, but I’m very happy to be here” (VIDEO) »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on the As Roma

2 weeks ago

Biasin: “Inter, the best news of all has arrived for the future”

November 2, 2021

World Cup qualification, results: Sweden 2-0 defeat against Georgia

November 11, 2021

LIVE TJ – Workout in progress. There are Kulusevski and McKennie. Danilo aside. Allegri dialogue

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button