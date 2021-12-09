Transfer market Milan – Schira: “Kjaer’s replacement, two names in the sights”

The latest news on the AC Milan transfer market: Simon Kjaer, injured, will return next season. Here’s who the Devil would like in January

The Milan, in the upcoming session of transfer market January, will have to purchase a replacement for Simon Kjaer. The Danish defender, in fact, after the operation on the ligaments of the left knee (both the cruciate and the collateral) will lose the rest of the season.

In fact, creating a big problem in the Rossoneri rearguard. Kjaer, in fact, is one of the charismatic leaders of Milan and, as admitted by the technical director Paolo Maldini before Milan-Liverpool from Champions League, someone like him cannot fail to be replaced as soon as possible.

Nicolò Schira, a colleague usually well informed on the Italian and international transfer market, revealed what Milan’s goals are: he did so, as usual, in a post published on his official account of ‘Twitter‘.

“AC Milan’s main goals as a substitute for Kjaer are Gleison Bremer (Turin) And Sven Botman (Lille) “, wrote Schira. Bremer is liked by many other top clubs, in Italy and in Europe, but he can leave the grenade formation as early as January given the contract expiring on June 30, 2023.

December 8, 2021 (change December 8, 2021 | 21:05)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link