Transfer market, Milan shot for the Scudetto: competition beaten

In the survey proposed today by Calciomercato.it, our users expressed their opinion on the right move for Milan to try and aim for the Scudetto

Another weekend to forget for Milan of Stefano Pegs which collects the second defeat in a row in the championship that blocks the championship run of Ibra and associates. In fact, the Rossoneri stumbled into a heavy home defeat against Sassuolo for 1-3, which erases the good things shown with Atletico in the Champions League.

Pioli Milan © LaPresse

Seven goals conceded in the last two of the league and the Naples now at +3 with theInter instead at only one length away from the cousins. Therefore, a moment of evident difficulty but still very favorable ranking situation for Pioli’s team, soon called to find the key to the problem.

Milan transfer market, shot to aim for the Scudetto: from Icardi to Renato Sanches

Milan, scudetto shot: from Sanches to Icardi
Renato Sanches © LaPresse

The followers of the Twitter page of Calciomercato.it intervened in this regard, expressing their opinion on the Milan championship race, focusing on the possible right shot in January to try to get to the title.

For 46.8% of voters, the right man to increase the workforce in January would be Renato Sanches, strong Lille midfielder, followed with 24.2% by former Inter striker, now in Paris, Mauro Icardi. The Spaniard closes the picture Isco.

