Transfer market, Monchi saves Juventus

Juventus is working to deliver a muscular midfielder to Allegri in the January transfer market: intertwining with Monchi’s Sevilla

The January transfer market could see the Bianconeri as absolute protagonists in A league: the strategy in Turin seems to be to intervene in a timely manner to straighten the season.

The main objectives of the Juventus to solve the most topical problems there are two: a bomber and a muscular midfielder. As told in these pages, the name of Mauro Icardi is back in attack, which could solve the lack of goals that has afflicted the Bianconeri for several months now. The shot in midfield, on the other hand, could come as a result of an intertwining with Arthur: the Brazilian seems, by now, to be leaving and could prove to be fundamental for the transfer market of the Turin club.



There Juventus would like to be able to straighten the season with the January transfer market, because it could still be time to save what can be saved and at least qualify for the next one Champions League. The round of 16 against VillarrealFurthermore, they are considered an obstacle that can be overcome and the European path could also hold some surprises. This is why the Turin club would like to intervene in an important way on the market: according to what revealed by ‘Tuttosport’, the first name on the Bianconeri list for the midfield would be that of Denis Zakaria

The beefy midfielder of Switzerland, in fact, is about to expire his contract with Borussia Moenchengladbach and could come to sale prices. To free up salary space, Juventus could then let go Arthur. The Brazilian has many admirers, even within the ‘Old Lady’, who would not want to lose him permanently. That’s why the ex Barcelona could start on loan, for 6 or 18 months: among the most interested companies there would be the Seville from Monchi. A return to La Liga, moreover, could also be good for Arthur. Juventus, meanwhile, would get their hands on Zakaria. Profiles such as Ramsey And Rabiot.