Transfer market, Nani is a new player for Venice: the press release

UPDATE AT 7.45pm – Venezia has announced the purchase of Nani. The Portuguese has signed an eighteen-month contract with the lagoon and returns to Italy after his experience at Lazio in 2017/18. This is the statement from the Venetians: “Venezia FC announces that today the striker born in 1986 Nani has signed an agreement that will bind him to the orange-green club until the end of the 2022/23 season“. The Venetian club then summarized the career of the number 7 between Manchester United, Sporting Lisbon, Valencia and the experience in MLS.

Luis Nani it is getting closer and closer to its return in A league. After the adventure with the biancoceleste shirt, the offensive winger is preparing to face his new experience in the top flight wearing the jersey of the Venice. A contact was announced between the entourage of the football player and the club of the lagoon and, after the meeting this morning, the negotiation seems to be concluded. The market expert reports it Gianluca Di Marzio who announced that in the afternoon the Portuguese will undergo medical examinations and will take part in the first training session.

