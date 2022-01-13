Transfer market Naples, Mertens away: Toronto tries

As happened for Lorenzo Insigne, also for Dries Mertens the situation renewal begins to become inflamed and, above all, a get complicated. According to the latest rumors, the company has decided to do not offer no renewal to the Belgian, regardless of the figures.

In the last few hours, however, a shocking indiscretion has been launched from Canada, which would see Mertens contact the Toronto FC, the next team of the Italian captain.

Transfer Market Napoli Mertens Toronto (Getty Images)

From Canada: “Mertens in contact with Toronto FC!”

Rumors of a possible transfer of Mertens to the Toronto come directly from the Twitter profile of Michael Singh, journalist of Waking The Red and MLS expert, who just launched this a few hours ago bomb:

“Toronto FC and Dries Mertens had contact a few months ago: There was interest on both sides, according to some sources. Mertens waited to see if he could stay at Napoli but, given the current situation, I expect those talks to resume in the near future.“.

Toronto FC and Dries Mertens held talks a few months ago and there was interest on both sides, per sources. Mertens wanted to see if he he could stay with Napoli, but given the situation now, I’d expect those talks to resume in the near future https://t.co/Zpe2A78F52 – Michael Singh (@ MichaelSingh94) January 12, 2022

