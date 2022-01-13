Transfer market Naples, Mertens away: Toronto tries
As happened for Lorenzo Insigne, also for Dries Mertens the situation renewal begins to become inflamed and, above all, a get complicated. According to the latest rumors, the company has decided to do not offer no renewal to the Belgian, regardless of the figures.
In the last few hours, however, a shocking indiscretion has been launched from Canada, which would see Mertens contact the Toronto FC, the next team of the Italian captain.
From Canada: “Mertens in contact with Toronto FC!”
Rumors of a possible transfer of Mertens to the Toronto come directly from the Twitter profile of Michael Singh, journalist of Waking The Red and MLS expert, who just launched this a few hours ago bomb:
“Toronto FC and Dries Mertens had contact a few months ago: There was interest on both sides, according to some sources. Mertens waited to see if he could stay at Napoli but, given the current situation, I expect those talks to resume in the near future.“.
Roberto Junior Iervolino