Sports

Transfer market Naples, Mertens away: Toronto tries

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read

As happened for Lorenzo Insigne, also for Dries Mertens the situation renewal begins to become inflamed and, above all, a get complicated. According to the latest rumors, the company has decided to do not offer no renewal to the Belgian, regardless of the figures.

In the last few hours, however, a shocking indiscretion has been launched from Canada, which would see Mertens contact the Toronto FC, the next team of the Italian captain.

Transfer Market Napoli Mertens Toronto
Transfer Market Napoli Mertens Toronto (Getty Images)

From Canada: “Mertens in contact with Toronto FC!”

Rumors of a possible transfer of Mertens to the Toronto come directly from the Twitter profile of Michael Singh, journalist of Waking The Red and MLS expert, who just launched this a few hours ago bomb:

Toronto FC and Dries Mertens had contact a few months ago: There was interest on both sides, according to some sources. Mertens waited to see if he could stay at Napoli but, given the current situation, I expect those talks to resume in the near future.“.

Roberto Junior Iervolino

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Italy also takes American football: the Blue Team is European champion

October 31, 2021

Sole 24 Ore – Inter, Pif studies the legal move. Goldman USA probe. Suning, goodbye in 2022?

2 weeks ago

Death Hugo Maradona, Ceci: “He was in the shower, his wife heard the water turned off”

2 weeks ago

Ibrahimovic: ‘Renewal? I would like to stay at Milan for life. Raiola as a father ‘| First page

December 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button