Transfer market, new Fifa rules on loans: what happens for Juve (and for the Under 23)

Breakthrough in the market with new Fifa rules. From 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023, in fact, any club at any time of a season can have a maximum of 7 professional players on loan and the same number on loan; from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 the maximum limit will drop to 7; then from 1 July 2024 to 6. In addition, at any time during a season, a club can have a maximum of 3 professional footballers on loan from another club and vice versa. However, this rule does not apply to players under 21 and to products from the youth sector. In short, from the next market session, many will have to review plans and strategies. Also there Juve will have to deal with the new rules. As well explained by Calciomercato.com, the bianconeri have Gori (25 years) a Como And Frabotta to Verona: he too, at 22, in the event of another loan for next season, would go to cover one of the seven slots provided by Fifa. Douglas It costs – today at Gremio – it is not a “case” to manage, because in June his contract with the Old Lady will expire and will not be renewed. What happens with theUnder 23? Nothing, basically. Fifa in the press release speaks of “club”, and therefore there is no separation between Juventus A and B. (different teams, but the same club). The bianconeri therefore have a maximum of seven players to lend and borrow between team A and team B.