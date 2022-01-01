Transfer market, players expiring in June 2022: hunting for the free agent

From today possible pre-contracts to be deposited on February 1st: several top players can move at no cost

The fateful six months from the expiration of a contract started today for all the players who have an agreement with their clubs up to June 30, 2022: can already sign pre-contracts which can only be deposited from 1 February, at the end of the winter transfer session (3-31 January). The top players who can marry have never been more different than this year at no cost (at least as regards the card) next season, both in Serie A and abroad.

Of the situation of Dybala (renewal given as a fact but the announcement continues to slip), Kessie (everything seems to stop) and Brozovic (soon new meeting, there is optimism between the parties) there has been talk for some time given the specific weight they have in Juventus, Milan and Inter but in recent days also Insigne has been talked about: the farewell to Napoli seems ever closer to try the Canadian adventure in Toronto. In Italy there are many other players who are due to expire, from Belotti in Romagnoli to go through Perisic, Bernardeschi, Luiz Felipe, Cuadrado, Freuler, Mertens and Mkhitaryan.

Not that they are in better shape in Europe: the list of top players expiring starts from Mbappé, Real Madrid’s dream, and continues with Pogba, also in the Blancos’ sights, Dembélé who will leave Barcelona in addition to the various Rudiger, Ginter (in the sights of Inter), Azmoun (like Atalanta) e Of Maria. The hunt for the free agent has started …