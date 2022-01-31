Transfer market report cards: Juventus from 9, Inter at the wheel. Milan stopped

Mourinho partially satisfied by Rome. Courage Genoa, Salerno revolution. Spice still

Closed this too marketin the indelible sign of Juventuswhich with the purchase of Vlahovic has broke all the records of the winter session. Great shots coming in but also outgoing for the Juventus club, small adjustments for all the other big ones except Milan, stopped the unsatisfied need for an extra defender. Genoa and Salernitana have done a lotfor now on a numerical level.

ATALANTA 6 – The arrival of Boga allows to Gasperini to increase the number of solutions on offensive outsiders, just long enough to allow the newcomer to adapt to the new situation. Mihaila is a specific request for Gasperini, to be verified given the difficulties of the last two seasons. Balm for the budget the sale of Gosensnow out of the Gasp project.

BOLOGNA 5.5 – Less creative market than in the recent past. On Aebischer the words of his friend and compatriot Dzemaili make us think: “In Italy you can’t be a protagonist right away, at the beginning they study you to the millimeter and in Serie A they don’t allow you to make too many mistakes. It becomes essential for him to understand how Italian football works. “That is: everything to see. Kasius it is a promise to be verified.

CAGLIARI 6 – There was a bit of clarity on the defensive department and Giulini he went there decided, freeing himself from the heavy engagement of Godin and a Caceres now on the margins of the project. Arrivals of Lovato And Goldaniga they changed the face of the back department and that of Baselli granted the request of Mazzarri in midfield. Now it is necessary to understand with what reasons it will start again Nandez and what improvements will be made for salvation.

EMPOLI 6.5 – The team, in its small way, was already an example of technical and tactical efficiency. Maybe he lacked a little experience in midfield, guaranteed by the arrival of Benassi from Fiorentina. Operation that balances the sale of Curls to Turin, definitely advantageous from an economic point of view. Useful to the cause of Andreazzoli it could also be the arrival of the ductile Verre from Sampdoria. The young midfielder is to be discovered Kaczmarski. Nice shot also hold back Pinamonti who had many requests. All to discover the purchase of the last hour Released Cacaceleft back.

FIORENTINA 6 – The vote arises from the average between the outgoing market (7) and the incoming market (5). Because it is definitely true that it was impossible to sell Vlahovic at better conditions than those obtained by giving him to Juventus, but it is also true that the three forwards arrived in Florence, that is Ikonè, Piatek and Cabralfor one reason or another they have to prove that they are good business.

GENOA 6.5 – Courage must be rewarded and the new corporate structure of the rossoblù company is proving to have a lot, with the choice primarily of the new coach Blessin. The names that have been chosen to reinforce the team have specific characteristics: they are emerging from alternative realities, no more than well-known names with cumbersome engagements. From Hefti And Ostegard very encouraging answers have already arrived, now we need to understand the true value of the team when it is fully assembled.

INTER 7 – If Gosens were ready to play immediately, it would be worth at least one more vote. Taking it now is a bet with a very good chance of being won, but still a bet. With the arrival of Caicedo (to get back into shape after a period of low use), Simone Inzaghi he also has an extra amulet that never hurts, a joker to play in the last minutes. Interesting the foundations laid to get to players like Scamacca And Frattesi in the next summer session.

JUVENTUS 9 – We needed a great number 9 and that number 9 has arrived, although for this season he will have to play with 7. The arrival of Vlahovic it is something never seen – at least in Italy – in the winter market, it has shattered all the records and all the clichés related to this very particular market. Hit almost all the goals in and out, with a real revolution in midfield and with the investment in Federico Gatti for next season. The arrival of Nandez it could lead to perfection, but you can’t have it all.

LAZIO 6 – Sufficiency torn in the very last minutes with the arrival of Jovane Cabral from Sporting Lisbon, an operation that allows a Sarri to have one more alternative in attack after the very long negotiation to get to Miranchuk of Atalanta. Meanwhile, Sarri has seen the locker room partially emptied with the sale of some supernumerary players, such as Muriqi, Vavro, Escalante And Jordan Lukaku.

MILAN 5 – Okay, we thought about the future. The bomber jacket was taken Lazovic, all to be built and all to be verified in the adult world. However, the last few months have told of a strong team from the point of view of the owners, with some numerical limits, especially in defense. Many negotiations were started, but in the end no one arrived and a bit of discontent was highlighted among the fans. Now it’s up to Pegs demonstrate that the corporate choices were spot on.

NAPLES 5.5 – The logic was: one goes out, one enters. Thus the departure of Manolas was balanced by the arrival of Tuanzebe, at the moment it seems quite spot on. Now Spalletti he will certainly say that that’s okay and that the market has never thrilled him, especially in January. But a left-back would have been useful, perhaps the anticipation of the arrival of that one Mathias Olivera of Getafe which instead will arrive only next season.

ROME 6.5 – Mourinho he had made it known that he would like to change a lot within his team, he was satisfied in part, because Sergio Oliveira And Maitland-Niles They were two very welcome arrivals for the coach but perhaps they did not meet the expectations of Setubal’s poet one hundred percent. Good work was done in the release phase, with the sale of some supernumerary players.

SALERNITANA 6.5 – If we were to rely on the number of deals done, the vote would be very high. Walter Sabatini he had fun in this so far short adventure in Campania, he used all his knowledge to give to Colantuono some more hope. However, it is clear that all these innovations will need to be assembled and this is no small detail. For the moment, the vote rewards the imagination and courage of the new property, which if nothing else is trying.

SAMPDORIA 6 – The blow of the last hours, Supryagahas all the air of being born from precise requests formulated by the new technician Marco Giampaolo. Now it is he who becomes the real needle of the balance. Generally it is said that Giampaolo is a coach of those who need time to impose their ideas on a group, this time there is no time, instead there is the need to get out of a ranking situation as soon as possible. it’s getting worrying. The Sampdoria club failed to win the resistances of Castillejo, for which Milan had given the okay. And it went badly for too Defrel.

SASSUOLO 6.5 – The great strength of this club is the ability to always plan on long durations. Here then is that after saying no to everyone for the immediate sale of Scamacca And Raspadori, Giovanni Carnevali has already taken the substitute of the second, Luca Morotrying (for now in vain) to lay the foundations for Scamacca’s replacement, Lorenzo Lucca. Excellent sale of Bogaeverything suggests that its replacement is also a good choice Ceidearrived from Rosenborg.

SPICE without vote – For Riccardo Pecini and for the other Ligurian executives, this market practically did not exist. The team is the same as before, the coach Thiago Motta it has withstood all possible and imaginable storms while remaining in place. Now we need to understand if it was the right choice.

TURIN 6 – Bad luck wanted that Fares injured immediately after making himself available to his coach Juric. The best purchase is to Curls, who in Empoli has proven to be a director of very high depth. The operation Pellegri it is a bet after the experience that is anything but exciting at Milan, but it may be that the boy working side by side with his father team manager finally finds his definitive position.

UDINESE 5.5 – He is experiencing a somewhat anonymous season and perhaps a couple of “imaginative” grafts would have given some prestige to this team, which started the season with Gotti and seemed to have revitalized itself at the beginning of the adventure from Cioffi. Pablo Marì it is a reinforcement for the defense that can be useful, Benkovic it is a future purchase.

VENICE 6 – Sufficiency on trust looking back, with the consideration that the many unknown boys bought in the summer have given interesting answers in this first part of the championship. The only well-known name is that of the Portuguese dwarfs which started quite well, the others are names to be verified.

VERONA 6 – So far it has been a car that has worked well, at least for as long as it has been behind the wheel Igor Tudor. The operations of this market phase were all carried out on a secondary level. The Polish Praszelik is a great bet by the coach and for this reason it must be followed carefully, while to honor the Venetian club it must be said that the temptations for Farmhouse they were very strong.