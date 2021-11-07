Sports

Transfer market Rome, Abraham returns to Chelsea? The announcement

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Rome Abraham Transfer Market
Transfer market Rome, Abraham (LaPresse)

Important announcement on the future of Abraham, regarding the transfer market news. The Englishman has ended up at the center of some controversy that has arisen over the last few days, due to the missed goal appointment, continuously. To the microphones of Sky Sport the general manager of Rome, Tiago Pinto, intervened.

Calciomercato Roma, Pinto’s words on Abraham

Tiago Pinto spoke before Venice-Rome, to the microphones of Sky. there his words about Tammy Abraham, who can be bought back by Chelsea for a very specific amount, with the option to buy back: “Abraham and Shomurodov make me happy, they are excellent strikers. I think the world of the forwards is very special, the first year is not scoring immediately, it also happened with Zapata, Osimhen and Dzeko ”. So, trust is maximum for Abraham and Roma decide to keep him tight, for the present and the future.

All the news on the Italian transfer market and beyond: CLICK HERE

ABOUT VENICE-ROME – “This will be a different challenge from the others, today I expect the three points. We want to win, we are at the beginning of our project, but we need patience because it is long, as is the season ahead ”.

READ ALSO >>> Venice-Rome: the official formations, live results and highlights

Tiago Pinto
Tiago Pinto Rome

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Raikkonen: “I haven’t talked to Alonso, why should I?” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

3 days ago

“Vlahovic away? I’m sorry for the city, every year the best ones go away”

1 day ago

GP Mexico, Sainz and Leclerc: “There is still potential to extract from this Ferrari”

1 day ago

Matias Soulé, who is the new Messi who plays in Serie C in Juventus

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button