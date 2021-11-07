Transfer market Rome, Abraham returns to Chelsea? The announcement

Important announcement on the future of Abraham, regarding the transfer market news. The Englishman has ended up at the center of some controversy that has arisen over the last few days, due to the missed goal appointment, continuously. To the microphones of Sky Sport the general manager of Rome, Tiago Pinto, intervened.

Calciomercato Roma, Pinto’s words on Abraham

Tiago Pinto spoke before Venice-Rome, to the microphones of Sky. there his words about Tammy Abraham, who can be bought back by Chelsea for a very specific amount, with the option to buy back: “Abraham and Shomurodov make me happy, they are excellent strikers. I think the world of the forwards is very special, the first year is not scoring immediately, it also happened with Zapata, Osimhen and Dzeko ”. So, trust is maximum for Abraham and Roma decide to keep him tight, for the present and the future.

All the news on the Italian transfer market and beyond: CLICK HERE

ABOUT VENICE-ROME – “This will be a different challenge from the others, today I expect the three points. We want to win, we are at the beginning of our project, but we need patience because it is long, as is the season ahead ”.

READ ALSO >>> Venice-Rome: the official formations, live results and highlights