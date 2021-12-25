Transfer market Rome, blitz and immediate hit

Roma closes 2021 by looking with interest at the winter transfer market session, which will open on January 3rd.

After three consecutive victories between the Championship and the Conference League, Roma’s streak ended with Wednesday’s draw against Sampdoria. A result that has disappointed José Mourinho, aware that three points would have further brought his Roma closer to that fourth place that the coach has aimed for as a seasonal goal. The Giallorossi plans, however, do not change: they will try to fight until the end for a place in Champions.

Also because the winter session of transfer market. An appointment that Roma has been waiting for a long time with the awareness of having to take advantage of the opportunity to satisfy Mourinho as much as possible. The coach has been asking for a reinforcement in the median since the summer and, in general, for the construction of a more balanced squad. Too much, according to the coach, the difference between the core of possible owners and the alternatives available to him.

Calciomercato Roma, blurs the blow | Blitz from Ligue 1

Two main directives provided by Mourinho to the transfer team: a thick reinforcement in midfield and a right defensive side to replace Karsdorp if necessary. So many profiles that the General Manager Tiago Pinto monitors to meet the requests of the technician. And if several tracks remain open and absolutely concrete, on other fronts there are instead not encouraging news for Rome and for Pinto. In particular as regards a goal approached in recent weeks by the Giallorossi.

We had in fact told you about the Roma’s desire to challenge Juve and Milan to get to Vanderson, Brazilian full-back of Gremio. Despite the high demands of the carioca club, Pinto had tried to open a channel to bring the outside immediately to the capital. A name that the General Manager liked very much, who had elected him as the first target for the ward. Now, however, the chances of his landing in Rome seem to be reduced to a minimum. According to Il Tempo, the formula proposed by Rome – a loan with the right of redemption – did not convince the management of the Gremio. Vanderson is therefore eager for a future in Ligue 1: the blitz of the Monk has burned the competition, thanks to an offer from 12 million plus 3 bonuses.