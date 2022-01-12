Transfer market Rome, exits: Villar and Borja Mayoral towards Spain

Diawara also has requests, the more complicated Kumbulla’s situation. Reynold near Anderlecht

And what if in the end it was Spain that gave Roma a hand? They hope for it in Trigoria, where, after having brought home Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira, they are now ready for the second part of the market, in which Tiago Pinto will have to concentrate above all on the exits. At stake are the future of Villar, Diawara, Mayoral, Reynolds and maybe even Kumbulla, who knows.

The situation – Villar and Mayoral are interested in Getafe, with the team from the Madrid district hoping with them to obtain salvation in the La Liga (currently Getafe are fourth from bottom, +1 on Alaves who would be relegated today). The first could go on loan until June, perhaps with a right of redemption to be put on paper right now around 4-5 million. Mayoral, on the other hand, would in fact return on loan to Real Madrid, only to be sold to Getafe.

From the two operations Roma would only obtain the savings of the six months of salary that are missing from now to the end of the season, in all about 2.5 million euros gross. But in Spain also like Diawara, currently engaged in the Africa Cup with Guinea, who on his debut beat Malawi 1-0. Diawara played the starter and remained on the pitch throughout the match. Roma, of course, hope that the competition will be an extra showcase, in the meantime, however, Valencia (which in the Liga gravitates in the middle of the table) has shown interest in the player and could also close the loan operation soon with the right of redemption. And here, too, the savings would be 1.2-1.3 million gross, the maximum that Rome can achieve in this historic moment.

In defense – For Reynolds, however, the negotiations with Anderlecht now seem closed. The formula is always the same: free loan with any right of redemption, in the event that the American full-back demonstrates those qualities that he has never been able to demonstrate in Rome. And finally Kumbulla, one that Roma would gladly place elsewhere, since he did not find the approval of Mourinho. The problem here is that the Albanian defender was valued around 30 million euros, between the cost of the card and the players sold to Verona. Hardly anyone will take him away, but should a good offer arrive, Roma would sit down in a hurry.

