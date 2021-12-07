Transfer market Rome, future Mourinho | Decision made

Transfer market Rome, future Mourinho. A decision by the company has been made. Here is the news about the work of the Portuguese

The Friedkins have decided. At stake is the future of José Mourinho, the Portuguese coach who arrived at Roma this year and who has a contract until 2024. Well, according to what the journalist Fabrizio Romano explained, there is no possibility that the technician can go away during the current season. And not even at the end of it.

“Despite the speculations out there,” he said, “the technician’s job is not in danger. The owners and the board of directors fully support the Portuguese ”. Stop, in short, to all those uncontrolled rumors that have seen, as the last team concerned, Everton, which is looking for a substitute for Benitez who is not convincing. This news was relaunched by England and which quickly went around the world. But that’s not the case, Mou will stay with Roma. For a long time.

Rome transfer market, here are the reinforcements

To complete the picture, Romano also explained that “new purchases are expected in January”. Confirmations, therefore, on the fact that the Friedkin will give Pinto those economic resources they need to strengthen the Giallorossi squad. The Portuguese general manager, as we know, is looking for a central midfielder and a defensive winger. These are the priorities in a couple of weeks. Then, if there should be some important transfer, then we could also talk about other grafts. But at the moment the goals have been set.

With all the rumors of a possible farewell to Mou closed, now all that remains is to support a team that needs everyone’s help. The Roma fans demonstrated on Saturday night against Inter that they firmly believe in the project.