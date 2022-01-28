Transfer market Rome, goodbye Diawara | The official announcement of the agent

The Roma player could free up another signing in this winter transfer window if he leaves the club

Leave or stay? Almost all Roma fans will have asked themselves this question thinking of Amadou Diawara. The Guinean midfielder has left the Africa Cup of Nations after Ebrima Darboe’s defeat to Gambia. The former Napoli, therefore, is ready to return to the Giallorossi shirt, unless he decides to leave the club by January 31st. There have been several teams that have asked for information for the player, but until today, the half has made a wall trying to stay in the capital.

In the footsteps of Amadou, the interests of Venice, Cagliari, Sampdoria, Turin, two French clubs and Galatasaray have been recorded up to now. While the Italians are cut off due to the too high salary, about 2 million per season, the Turks of Istanbul, together with Valencia, remain in the running. The Spanish club is what appears to be in pole position for the midfielder who hasn’t played much this season. Only 6 games at Mourinho’s court, not counting those matches, two, in which he played less than 10 minutes.

Transfer market Rome, “Diawara wants to play in Valencia”

According to reports from As, the Spanish sports newspaper, the midfielder has decided to accept the courtship of Valencia. In an interview with the newspaper, in fact, the agent of the Guinean spoke and said: “His illusion is to play with them”. Thus began Daniele Piraino, who continued: “We have to decide the future of Amadou in these days. Italian and French teams are interested “. Finally, the midfielder’s agent concluded: “At the meeting it will be decided whether he should leave, now I can only say that he is enthusiastic about Valencia”. Diawara, therefore, seems to have decided his fate and is ready to leave Rome. In this way, new scenarios could open up in the Giallorossi, with Pinto having carte blanche to look for a new player for Mourinho.