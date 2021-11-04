Transfer market Rome, immediate transfer | Stay in Serie A

Another mini revolution will be made in January by Tiago Pinto, who will continue the work already done in the summer on the releases.

New reinforcements will arrive from the winter transfer market but there will be as many exits. In addition to the redundancies, left in two (Fazio and Santon), there are other players who do not fall within the technical plans of José Mourinho.

In recent weeks the Portuguese coach has made some strong choices, especially following that 6-1 against Bodo / Glimt – tonight at 9 pm challenge at the Olympic Stadium against the Norwegians – who have raised quite a few controversies among the Giallorossi fans. It was initially five to pay the price: Marash Kumbulla, Bryan Reynolds, Amadou Diawara, Gonzalo Villar And Borja Mayoral.

Rome transfer market, sale to Serie A

Among these players the most ‘lucky’ was the Albanian defender, who was then reinstated by the Special One. The 2000 clase power plant had been purchased by the then sporting director Gianluca Petrachi for a complex operation (total 25-26 million euros, ed.) which saw the transfer toHellas Verona of three young players (including Mert Cetin). In June 2022, the redemption of the loan with obligation by Rome will arrive.

Meanwhile, the player is not part of Mourinho’s plans and could find a new accommodation already in the January transfer market.According to what reported by ‘tuttoudinese.it’, the Albanian central is a profile that the management ofUdinese who could request the player on loan, a solution that could be convenient for Rome to give continuity to Kumbulla.