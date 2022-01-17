Transfer market Rome, indecent proposal | Exemption and Mourinho immediately on the bench

The Special One received another proposal for a prestigious bench. Here is the Portuguese coach’s answer.

José Mourinho celebrates halfway through Roma’s victory over Cagliari yesterday, a match that could have ended 4 or 5-0 as well as a 1-1 draw. It was the same technician who declared it in yesterday’s post match.

Despite the absence of Lorenzo Pellegrini, for which all the instrumental examinations of the case, it was an excellent debut with the Giallorossi shirt that of Sergio Oliveira arrived last week and immediately fielded by the Capitoline coach. Meanwhile, another Premier League club has relieved its manager and has (re) put Mou in its sights.

Rome transfer market, Everton still on Mourinho

As reported by the ‘The Telegraph ‘, the Portuguese coach of Roma is the very first choice of the English management. Too bad though Mourinho continues to refuse any destination other than the Capitoline team. The project has just begun and the Special One does not intend to leave after six months a choice made with courage and aware that there is still a lot of work in the capital.

Road all uphill for Everton therefore, that after having torpedoed Rafa Benitez, following the 2-1 defeat against Norwich, we also saw the refusal from the Special One. Among the eligible names for the Toffees bench, the former Giallorossi Paulo also remains in the running Fonseca – even if the bookmakers see it far away – but also the return of Roberto Martinez, today technical commissioner of Belgium. Niko Kovac finally, it could be a suggestion after the exoneration from Monaco.