Transfer market Rome is now official

Calciomercato Roma is now official: Mourinho sells two more. The choices this evening give a further indication

It is now official. There is little to comment or add. Based on the choices made by Mourinho this evening, in view of the match against Bodo which will start at the Olimpico in a few minutes, the Special One has practically sold two more. One is Kumbulla, on which there is the interest of Sevilla, as we have told you here, the other is a defender who certainly expected to play. And instead he will sit on the bench next to his teammates.

Yes, because the opportunity, Calafiori, certainly expected it, but nothing happened instead. With Cristante who even lowered himself in defense and Ibanez on the left. No space for the winger of the Under 21, which will probably be among the transferable in January.

Rome transfer market, Mou sells two more

With Spinazzola returning, hopefully also this month, in 2022 it is considered to send Calafiori on loan for the last days of the market, only after having received guarantees on full recovery of the exterior of course, which is that element that the Special One certainly lacked at this stage of the season. Leo could play both right and left in defense, but he could also be employed on the attacking midfield line, a bargain, so for Mou, who wanting experienced people for his team, will certainly not get in the middle of a possible sale of the player.

In short, making a summary: in January Tiago Pinto will have to bring a midfielder, a defensive winger, almost certainly a central since not even Smalling guarantees anything at the moment, and also a striker to cover the hole that will probably be left by the departure of Mayoral. Okay, there is Felix, who was also incensed by Mou. But he still remains an immature element to be able to rely on him for the rest of the season.