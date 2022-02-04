Transfer market Rome, Juve-Zaniolo | Counter move to scream

Calciomercato Roma, the rumors on the Zaniolo issue that aroused a lot of attention in recent days do not stop.

The press conference of Tiago Pinto it had an important and, in some ways, counter-productive media impact. As already happened at the end of the summer, the GM explained the choices and vicissitudes of the January purchase campaign to the press, answering various questions and curiosities about the modus operandi followed.

Among the many, the statement on Nicolò struck Zaniolo, in relation to which, as you all know by now, the former Benfica has exposed himself in a clear and honest way, answering as sincerely as possible to a question perceived by most as an authentic provocation. Whatever answer had arrived, in fact, his words would have easily been subject to exploitation that often characterized the media world linked to Rome.

“Nobody can guarantee that Zaniolo will stay here next year”. A real sentence, as pure as it is clear, as if to underline that in a football like today’s, where even Messi decides to change his shirt, surprises are always around the corner. This in any square and with any player, not just that number 22 targeted several times in his three years in Rome.

What is certain is that Tiago’s conference statements have catalyzed the attention of multiple clubs, which have glimpsed a window to be able to try to dialogue with a club that knows it holds one of the most important profiles in Italian football, with all the pros and cons that come with it.

Calciomercato Roma, the provocation to say “Yes” to Juventus

Among the various, to “get under” were essentially two teams from the North. The first was a true queen of the winter transfer market while the second, together with Naples and Lazio, was listed among the main disappointments of the recent transfer campaign. We refer, clearly, to Juventus and Milan. The bianconeri would see in number 22 a real icing on the cake to a re-foundation process that began concretely in the last days of last month.

The Rossoneri would instead make Zaniolo a central pawn in a chessboard in need of various filings, advancing with his engagement a sort of apology to a square that expected much more movement during the winter market. However, remaining on the Bianconeri, who for years have been among the most interested in the ’99 class, we report on a news published by Calciomercatoweb.it.

The provocative flavor of what we are about to say is evident, a kind of signal that Rome would seem to want to give to the “Old Lady” to underline the desire to get rid of “Nic” only at the front of an offer that is congruent with its value. Number 22 will expire in 2024 and, therefore, there are not even the conditions for succumbing to difficulties linked to the contractual situation.

Here, then, is that Locatelli’s name has sprung up as a possible barter pawn. The former Milan and Sassuolo, who arrived from Reggio Emilia at the end of a long and complicated negotiation, is evaluated 40 million of euro and for this reason Trigoria could even ask for a sum of 10 million to satisfy the demands of the management.

Zaniolo remains an important element, is valued at 50 million euros and no one is willing to give discounts. This is the message that seems to come from the Giallorossi headquarters. And this time it is not open to interpretation at will.