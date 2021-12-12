Transfer market Rome, Mourinho dotes on him

Roma enjoy access to the Round of 16 of the Conference League. Hoping to regain the championship victory, Mourinho enjoys his latest discovery.

The Giallorossi returned from Bulgaria with one a painful but precious victory. The 3-2 snatched from CSKA Sofia allowed Roma to close the Conference group C al first place, averted the round of the round of 32. A new promise has shone in the Bulgarian away game now Mourinho enjoying his latest discovery.

There Rome he found, despite suffering in the end, one precious victory. The 2-3 won on Bulgarian soil, with a thrilling final, allowed the Giallorossi to avoid a qualifying round on the path of Conference League. Giallorossi who go straight to the round of 16, without going through the round of 32 against the relegated from the Europa League. A precious advantage for Mourinho, who has repeatedly underlined the lack of depth of the squad. But there is a new discovery that has firmly convinced the Lusitanian coach, now the signing seems to be one step away.

Read also: Calciomercato Roma, baby bomber for Mou | Fiorentina in ambush

Transfer market Rome, has conquered Mourinho | Signature on arrival

In addition to the result, very few positive notes for Mou in that of Sofia. In the away match that closed Group C, several positive signs for the Portuguese coach arrived. The brilliant performance of a newfound Mayoral, decisive in network actions, but not only. The debut as owner of Edoardo Bove made the Giallorossi fans exalt.

The performance of the 2002 class did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the Giallorossi management. Edoardo Bove combined quality and quantity in the cold Bulgarian afternoon, in a high-tension match for the Giallorossi. In midfield he stood out for his personality and elegance, almost always finding the decisive play. Now Mou is holding it tight, a new jewel raised in the Roma youth academy. The 19-year-old, who is also captain of the Italy Under 20, has recently extended his contract until 2024 with a “baby” salary of around 100,000 euros. But, as in the case of Zalewski, there is a private agreement that would trigger the extension for another year. To report the news today’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport.