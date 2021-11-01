Transfer market Rome, Mourinho rejoices | Redemption ever closer

A joy could soon arrive on the market for Roma, with the first redemption of the many sales made in the summer.

Among the many transfer market operations carried out last summer, there was also that of the Spanish extreme defender who has now become immovable holder for Jorge Sampaoli.

With 22 points scored in the championship, theOlympique Marseille occupies the third position in Ligue 1 after 12 days. The team led by the Argentine coach is having a good season, even if in Europa League has not yet achieved a success (3 draws in as many matches in the group stage, ed).

Transfer market Rome, Pau Lopez redemption closer

However, there is a very important fact, that which concedes few goals (12 in Ligue 1 and one in Europe). A solid defensive phase that also pleases the Rome. Pau Lopez, Spanish goalkeeper on loan to OM from the Capitoline club, for ben seven times he kept the clean sheet. For him it is twelve attendance, which mean a ransom ever closer. At the twentieth presence, in fact, Marseille will be obliged to buy Pau Lopez from Rome. Therefore, only 8 appearances are missing. Fresh liquidity that Tiago Pinto will reinvest on the transfer market, to try to accommodate all the requests that will be received by José Mourinho.