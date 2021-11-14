Transfer market Rome, mugging from Inter | Cession and zero blow

While the Championship is stopped for the Nationals, the General Manager of Rome Tiago Pinto works for a free transfer.

The championship stopped for the qualifying matches for the next world championships is an opportunity for several teams to take stock of the situation. There Rome is no exception and, as has already happened in recent weeks, the Giallorossi management is working in view of the transfer market session which will open in just under two months. A crucial session, during which the General Manager Tiago Pinto will have to change the face of the team.

If it isn’t a revolution, it will be something very similar. At least in the intentions of the management and of José Mourinho. The Portuguese coach reiterated the need to reinforce the squad at his disposal, especially in some areas of the pitch. The defense and the midfield are the departments that need the most urgent interventions, but Pinto does not lose sight of any opportunities that the market could offer.

READ ALSO: Calciomercato Roma, the renewal is not enough | Off in January

Transfer market, sale and zero shot | Inter warned

Among these are undoubtedly those players who, going towards the expiration of their contract in June 2022, starting from January they will be able to agree with other teams. It is useless to deny that grabbing some important footballer without paying the price tag can represent a real turning point for any club. This is why Tiago Pinto observes this type of opportunity carefully.

In his notebook, in this sense, the name of Ivan Perisic. The Croatian is a protégé of Mourinho – who already wanted him at the time of Manchester United – and has not yet renewed his contract with Inter. The negotiations seem to have stopped, a circumstance that greatly entices the Portuguese manager. To get to be able to try the Nerazzurri winger, however, Roma would need a sale: the main suspect would be Carles Perez. The Spaniard is not among the players considered indispensable by Mourinho and, in the presence of an adequate offer, Roma could start him as early as January, so as to be able to present an important offer to Perisic. Who knows, after years of failed chases, Mou and Perisic won’t be able to work together with Trigoria, starting next season.