Transfer market Rome: not only Maitland Niles, in Premier farri on Wellens and Loftus-Cheek

Rui Patricio and Abraham have arrived, Xhaka is left a midsummer night’s dream (and more), Maitland Niles is the closest target, United’s Wellens the name to watch, Loftus-Cheek the player that in midfield would make everyone agree. José Mourinho, who has home and love in London, so much so that he spent Christmas there, looks, and with him Tiago Pinto, with an eye very interested in the Premier, a league that he knows very well between Tottenham, United and Chelsea. For this he knows perfectly well how much the English tournament is “training” (to use a term dear to Fabio Capello) and he knows well how the players who come from there are more ready, stronger athletically and physically and therefore able to adapt immediately to Serie A without the need for many explanations. Although, for example, Abraham has often told of how it took him time to understand the Italian defenders and the great tactics of Serie A, on the wing the speech is different: good physical shape and power can be decisive during the current season and in this sense, Covid permitting, Maitland may be the right man. On the right and also in the median, where he began his career in football.
In this sense, then, Roma already has five players in the team – Rui Patricio, Tammy, Smalling, Mkhitaryan, in part also Veretout (who, however, was never actually employed) – who know the Italian championship and have played in the Premier League. , an aspect that Mou doesn’t mind at all. On the contrary. And it can be important in the inclusion of Maitland and possibly 19-year-old Wellens, a boy Mourinho has known since United, when he was little more than a child, but has never lost sight of.
On the other hand, in recent years, from Dzeko to Maicon, passing through Szczesny and Kolarov, Roma have always fished well in the Premier League. The only real exception was that of Cole, who by now, above all in his head, had however detached with a certain type of football and in Rome, practically, he only found time to meet the one who later became the mother of his two children. .
