Transfer market Rome: not only Maitland Niles, in Premier farri on Wellens and Loftus-Cheek

Rui Patricio and Abraham have arrived, Xhaka is left a midsummer night’s dream (and more), Maitland Niles is the closest target, United’s Wellens the name to watch, Loftus-Cheek the player that in midfield would make everyone agree. José Mourinho, who has home and love in London, so much so that he spent Christmas there, looks, and with him Tiago Pinto, with an eye very interested in the Premier, a league that he knows very well between Tottenham, United and Chelsea. For this he knows perfectly well how much the English tournament is “training” (to use a term dear to Fabio Capello) and he knows well how the players who come from there are more ready, stronger athletically and physically and therefore able to adapt immediately to Serie A without the need for many explanations. Although, for example, Abraham has often told of how it took him time to understand the Italian defenders and the great tactics of Serie A, on the wing the speech is different: good physical shape and power can be decisive during the current season and in this sense, Covid permitting, Maitland may be the right man. On the right and also in the median, where he began his career in football.