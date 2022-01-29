Transfer market Rome, offered 5 million

Rome is moving in these last hours that are missing for the closing of the market. Here is the situation on the midfielder.

The hunt for the midfielder by the general manager Tiago Pinto continues unabated, even if at this point the Giallorossi club can only wait for the response of one of its members.

In fact, now three days after the official closure of the winter transfer market, it would seem that the player Amadou Diawara, returned from Africa Cup of Nations after the deletion of his Guinea, has accepted the idea or is in any case convinced to leave the capital. With the arrival of a right-back, who is more of a wild card, such as Ainsley Maitland-Niles and a quality midfielder, such as Sergio Oliveira, the arrival of a midfielder in front of the defense can only be concluded if the ex Bologna and Napoli were to leave Rome.

Transfer market Rome, Marseille refusal | Here is the request

One of the hottest targets for the central area of ​​the pitch is Boubacar Kamara, which we have talked about a lot in recent days. The player born in ’99 is tempting to many European clubs, among which there is also the Manchester United, because his contract with Marseille will expire at the end of the season, and a real auction could be created in the coming months.

In the last few hours, however, whoever tried to speed up the negotiations was Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s team sent a proposal to OM from 5 million euros, offer, however, returned to the sender by the president of the transalpine club Pablo Longoria. The request that Marseille makes of Kamara is at least 10 million euros. The French team will try to sell the boy already in this session, so as not to risk losing him on a free transfer.