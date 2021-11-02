Transfer market Rome, official announcement: “It will be goodbye”

It is already time to look at the repair transfer market in Rome. After the countless clues towards the farewell, the agent’s words also arrived. Now the divorce is decided, from January he will play elsewhere.

Many were purged in the Roma home, placed on the margins of the Giallorossi squad. Since the advent of Mourinho onwards, there have been no more failures in the various departments, especially in the nerve center of the field. After the many clues disseminated by the player himself, the official announcement of the agent arrived. The prosecutor leaves no room for January, the farewell is now certain.

Last market hour in Rome, the farewell is now certain in view of the January market. The same player had sent several times unambiguous signals on social media. Now the official announcement of the agent has arrived, divorce helped. Yet another purged from Josè Mourinho, the Portuguese coach has upset the hierarchy in the Giallorossi squad. Since his arrival, the list of failures has expanded dramatically. so many second lines put out pink, in their place fresh forces from the yellow and red Primavera. Now the words of the agent have also arrived, who has left no hope of staying in Rome.

Transfer market, the official announcement arrives: “It will be goodbye”

Among the many reserves put out pink there are two midfielders, from three matches not called up. Diawara and Villar ended up out of the squad after the very bad performance shown in the Conference League. After the 6-1 scored on the field of Bodo-Glimt, the two midfielders were no longer called up, like Borja Mayoral. Now the agent of Villar has decided to spill the beans, these are the words of the prosecutor.

The agent of the Spanish spoke to the site Laroma24.it: “I don’t think we can make a decision about Gonzalo now, he’s a Roma player and we believe he has value: he played 50 games last year, he’s important for Roma. The coach has to make a decision, whether he needs it or not. If he doesn’t need it, we’re available to leave, now Gonzalo is very happy at Roma, it’s a team he likes a lot. Yesterday he sent me a photo of the stadium, he was very excited about the cheering that was there: he likes the team, the city, the fans. If the coach does not give him a chance, and it is his right to do so, in January we will talk about the situation ”.