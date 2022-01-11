Transfer market Rome, Oliveira on the way

Calciomercato Roma, the latest updates about Sergio Oliveira emerge, one of the most followed profiles in these days in that of Trigoria.

Portuguese is the ideal profile for him Special One, looking for grit, quality and wisdom in an area of ​​the pitch that has experienced many difficulties, in light of the involution of Veretout and the lack of consideration towards Diawara and Villar.

Multiple movements are therefore expected in the coming weeks in the defense screen area, where at least a couple of pawns are destined for departure and where, above all, the Portuguese player is expected. Mou had in fact announced his arrival immediately after the match against Juventus.

Denouncing a too fragile mentally attitude of the team, the former Tottenham had highlighted how this week an important player of caliber would arrive, destined to represent an important adjuvant element for himself and his teammates.

Calciomercato Roma, Oliveira’s medical visits have been scheduled

The white smoke is now near. The news that emerged in recent days suggested that there were all the conditions to satisfy all the parties involved. Starting from the same number 29, for a long time yearning for a landing in our championship and convinced of the project under the aegis of his compatriot.

Pinto tried to exploit the word given by the president of the “Dragoes”To Oliveira, promising to free him at the front of a fair offer. The figures agreed between the Giallorossi and Iberian leadership made it possible to find a meeting point. To confirm everything was Gianluca Longari, of Tvdellosport. According to him, in fact, the negotiation is in the pipeline, with the midfielder who should carry out medical examinations tomorrow.

This would allow, as happened also to Maitland-Niles, to be able to deploy the new element right away, especially if we consider the fact that the defections in the middle area have been reported by Mourinho since last June.