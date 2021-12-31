New transfer market scenario that unlocks Tiago Pinto. The announcement can kick off Roma’s lunge in January, Mou awaits reinforcements.

There are fewer and fewer days left before the fateful opening of the winter transfer market. On January 3 there will be the official go-ahead, only three days later Roma are expected from the big match at AC Milan. While waiting to return to the field, all attention is focused on the negotiations that revolve around the Giallorossi universe. Here is the new scenario that unlocks Tiago Pinto, the general manager of Roma can attempt the decisive thrust.

European football is experiencing days of passion, with theopening of the winter market in sight. Waiting for the official go-ahead are days totally dedicated to negotiations, Rome seems to be among the most active in Italy. The Giallorossi closed the last summer transfer window in first place in Serie A in terms of the amount invested. Also this session expects a small revolution in that of Trigoria, the same Mourinho he never made a secret of needing reinforcements. Reinforcements that must arrive with some urgency, it will be essential to act promptly on the market. Here is the announcement that the Portuguese gm could unleash.

Transfer market Rome, Pinto unlocked | Green light Rome

The Giallorossi are trying to burn the competition and give Mourinho the new reinforcements as soon as possible. The number one seems to have been chosen in Maitland-Niles, but there are problems with Arsenal. While the Englishman would represent a double pawn for mou, usable both in midfield and in the whole range, we are still looking for reinforcement in the median. In this sense, the track that leads to look at Marseille could reignite decisively.

The Giallorossi would have chosen the perfect reinforcement for Mourinho in Ligue 1. Boubacar Kamara, born in 1999. The Frenchman, of Senegalese origins, has always wore the OM jersey, first as a central defender, today as a midfielder. At 22 he has already made 142 appearances and 4 goals for the French club, now his contract is due to expire in June. Although the demands of the club continue to be high, the site de L’Equipe to rekindle the Giallorossi hopes. Marseille will not be able to enter the market without selling their players, the economic needs speak for themselves. Kamara remains a very hot name on the way out and now Tiago Pinto can attempt the lunge in January.