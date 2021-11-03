Transfer market Rome, Pinto with lights off

Calciomercato Roma, Pinto continues to monitor the situation, for what would be configured as a resounding flashback.

Mourinho’s technical choices will also have a tangible impact on Pinto’s decisions in the negotiations, with the needs of the Giallorossi team that are now established.

Clearly, crazy investments will not be possible, in compliance with that “sustainable” policy to which the Special One has often referred, but we will try to satisfy the requests of the Lusitanian technician as much as possible. And so, in addition to the midfield, the department to reinforce which the names of Ceballos, Zakaria and Loftus Cheek, and the full-back department, with Nacho on the launching pad, eye to the possible opportunity in defense, with the Giallorossi gm who could divert his attention to a strong center with great international experience. Last summer there was talk of Clement Lenglet, but who knows what the purge of Koeman has not reshuffled the cards on the table; as reported by “The Corriere dello Sport“, Pinto continue to monitor the situation related to a great ex.

Calciomercato Rome, low cost coup: the great ex can return like this

We are talking about Antonio Rudiger, which has not yet dissolved its reservations about its future: the renewal of its contract with the Chelsea, expiring in 2022, has not yet arrived, although the person concerned in recent weeks has left an open door to the Blues hypothesis. According to the Roman daily, the list of suitors for the German also includes the Giallorossi, even if the competition is very thick, and includes among others the Bayern Monaco; there Juve has carried out exploratory surveys, but without sinking the blow, frightened by the request for engagement of the defender, which is attested on the 12 million euros per year, which is why even for Roma the road seems anything but downhill.