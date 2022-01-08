Transfer market Rome, Sergio Oliveira intrigue

Transfer market Rome, the revelation from Portugal: Pinto has now put Sergio Oliveira in his sights. Decision made.

The defeat against the Milan has exposed those difficulties that the Rome it has been carrying around for a long time, like a sword of Damocles that remains stuck in the topical moments, in those in which a play by an experienced footballer is enough to turn everything around.

And you can tell everything about Sergio Oliveira, except that he has not accumulated a lot of experience, even at an international level with the Porto shirt, in whose ranks he plays – except for the brief experience at Paok Thessaloniki, since 2017. Mourinho he chose him to flesh out a median that, except for the ubiquitous Lorenzo Pellegrini, lacks a charismatic guide, capable of turning a maneuver that is too thick entangled in the miasma of his own insecurities. The “Dragoes”, rather reluctant at first to open to the loan formula, now seem to have softened their position: the white smoke is getting closer and closer, for an operation that should go through for a total amount – between loan onerous and ransom – which hovers over 18 million euros.

Read also -> Calciomercato Roma, done deal | Mourinho decided it

Transfer market Rome, Sergio Oliveira shot: Porto made their decision

In this regard, important indiscretions from Portugal leaked, reported in particular by “In Bola“, According to which the“ Dragoes ”should the solo leave Sergio Oliveira, should not intervene on the market in search of a substitute for the latter. Clearly, the situation would change if other players in the midfield were also starting, a scenario that at the moment does not seem to be in the budget.

Read also -> Roma-Juventus, official recovery: the club’s press release

We remember that Oliveira would have already accepted Roma’s proposal, with the Giallorossi willing to cover, until June, exactly half of the salary from 2 million euros net that the class of ’92 currently perceives at Porto.