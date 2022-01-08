Sports

Transfer market Rome, Sergio Oliveira intrigue

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read

Transfer market Rome, the revelation from Portugal: Pinto has now put Sergio Oliveira in his sights. Decision made.

The defeat against the Milan has exposed those difficulties that the Rome it has been carrying around for a long time, like a sword of Damocles that remains stuck in the topical moments, in those in which a play by an experienced footballer is enough to turn everything around.

Sergio Oliveira © LaPresse

And you can tell everything about Sergio Oliveira, except that he has not accumulated a lot of experience, even at an international level with the Porto shirt, in whose ranks he plays – except for the brief experience at Paok Thessaloniki, since 2017. Mourinho he chose him to flesh out a median that, except for the ubiquitous Lorenzo Pellegrini, lacks a charismatic guide, capable of turning a maneuver that is too thick entangled in the miasma of his own insecurities. The “Dragoes”, rather reluctant at first to open to the loan formula, now seem to have softened their position: the white smoke is getting closer and closer, for an operation that should go through for a total amount – between loan onerous and ransom – which hovers over 18 million euros.

Read also -> Calciomercato Roma, done deal | Mourinho decided it

Transfer market Rome, Sergio Oliveira shot: Porto made their decision

Transfer market Rome Sergio Oliveira Porto
Sergio Oliveira © LaPresse

In this regard, important indiscretions from Portugal leaked, reported in particular by “In Bola“, According to which the“ Dragoes ”should the solo leave Sergio Oliveira, should not intervene on the market in search of a substitute for the latter. Clearly, the situation would change if other players in the midfield were also starting, a scenario that at the moment does not seem to be in the budget.

Read also -> Roma-Juventus, official recovery: the club’s press release

We remember that Oliveira would have already accepted Roma’s proposal, with the Giallorossi willing to cover, until June, exactly half of the salary from 2 million euros net that the class of ’92 currently perceives at Porto.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Verstappen: “Great day, we are in good shape” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

November 6, 2021

the Norwegian confesses his future

6 days ago

Rome in reserve, the first whistles arrive. Mou sounds the alarm: “We need a break”

November 5, 2021

the Norwegian Roeiseland wins, the Italians far away – OA Sport

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button