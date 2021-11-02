Transfer market Rome, top signing | Here is the signature

All decided at home in Rome, the road to contract renewal has been traced. Confirmations arrive, the signature is one step away. Even the figures revealed, the offer is really crazy.

Rome is ready to lock down its jewels, as it did with Lorenzo Pellegrini. The renewal of the Giallorossi captain was strongly supported by Mourinho. The Portuguese coach had publicly mapped out the road to the awaited signature. Signature that will lead the way, so many contract renewals are at the door. The January market is looming, Rome tries to lock down its talents.

All defined in the Roma house towards a new, important, contract renewal. Tiago Pinto continues to work on several fronts in view of the January transfer market. Many movements expected in the repair window at the Giallorossi home. Like this summer there are many purged by Mourinho, now virtually with the suitcase ready. It is now clear that many goodbyes are expected from the sales front, official confirmations also arrive. But the GM also works for armor the loyalists of Mou, the high fidelity Rome. The first contract renewal was that of Lorenzo Pilgrims, the number 7 and Giallorossi captain has extended until 2026. Here comes confirmations towards the imminent new signing, the engagement is really a top player.

Everything is ready for the signing on the renewal, the top engagement

Ready for extension, with net salary adjustment, the defender Gianluca Mancini. The number 23 won the hearts of the Giallorossi fans and convinced the Giallorossi management with determination, the figures do not lie.

We proceed step by step in the Roma home, from the captain to the deputy. Now it’s the turn of Gianluca Mancini’s contract renewal, the number 23 will receive a top player salary. Here are the figures that will skyrocket the salary of the former Atalanta, revealed by the market experience Nicolò Schira on Twitter.

Gianluca #Mancini‘s contract extension with #As Roma until 2026 is at the final stage. He will earn € 3,5M / year + bonuses. #transfers https://t.co/qR5Z5tzqWC – Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) November 1, 2021

We are in the details for a new contract renewal, Gianluca Mancini will earn 3.5 million euros per season. The Giallorossi defender will extend his agreement until 2026, we are now in the final rush.