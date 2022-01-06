Transfer market Rome, total agreement for Oliveira

Transfer market Rome, total agreement for the Porto Oliveira midfielder: figures and details. The deal is practically closing

A shot of the tail by Tiago Pinto with the help of the powerful prosecutor Mendes. An acceleration in the operation that allowed the Portuguese general manager to practically close for the Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira.

The now ex of Porto – we are unbalanced yes, he should really be the new entry in the middle of the field for the Special One – should arrive in Trigoria in the next few days. Also because according to what reported by the journalist Sepulveda, the parties have found an agreement on practically everything. Here are the figures and details of a really important operation.

Calciomercato Roma, the figures for Oliveira

Sergio Oliveira should arrive in the capital on loan with the right of redemption. At the moment of the transition to Rome, the Giallorossi club should pay 1.5 million euros into the coffers of the Port. The redemption would be set at around 18 million: 15 fixed, plus another 3 that should arrive based on the achievement of any bonus. In short, it really seems all done. And it really seems time for the Special One to cheer: the much sought-after midfielder is on the way. Finally also.

Then it will obviously be the turn of the other shots: that is to say the outside entry – the feeling is that even for Maitland-Niles it is at the end credits – and then to those coming out. With Villar and Diawara who always remain, especially at this moment with the arrival of a new midfielder, with suitcases in hand. In short, Rome begins to take shape and will have to face the second part of the season. A team, the Giallorossi, which with these two grafts certainly raises the quality level of the squad.