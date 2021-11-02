Transfer market Rome, total break with the defender

Calciomercato Roma, the latest news from Spain suggests that the defender’s adventure is practically over.

The silent work of Tiago Pinto has started some time ago and, once again, it will aim at improving a squad undoubtedly in need of changes but, at the same time, of carry out various disposals. Numerous, in fact, the redundancies present in the team body, as well as the limits to be shaped in the next transfer campaign in order to guarantee Mourinho a more equipped squad for the second half of the championship.

Several incoming movements will certainly affect the midfield, which still represents a real priority for him Special One. The latter, as told you, could also embrace new players in the offensive department, should the right opportunities materialize.

The defense deserves a separate discussion, in relation to which new rumors have recently emerged.

Calciomercato Roma, Umtiti at loggerheads with Barcelona: he can start as early as January

From the Spanish portal Sport.es they have recently arrived important updates relating to the French central defense, Samuel Umtiti. Authentic leader for several years close to Piquè, albeit with different technical, tactical and physical limitations, the former Lyon is now a real problem for the Blaugrana.

Some time ago we told you about the possibility of seeing him arrive at the Rome, he can be counted among the clubs interested but, at the same time, well aware of the poor performance and employment of the person concerned in recent months. Umtiti could have freed himself to zero next year by resorting to legal routes but, to date, the most likely scenario seems to be that of a separation after Christmas.

According to the aforementioned source, this is a very popular profile in France, in the Premier League and in Turkey. In fact, he would have received several advances from teams certainly not very important but still representing the right squares from which, at the age of 27, try to start again. Further updates coming soon.