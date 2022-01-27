Transfer market Rome, total refusal | Thus there is a risk of stalling

Roma General Manager Tiago Pinto is working to conclude the winter transfer market session in the best possible way.

Roma enjoyed the championship break thanks to the positive results obtained immediately before the stop. The three victories that the Giallorossi have lined up between Serie A and the Italian Cup allow Mourinho to look to the rest of the season with greater optimism. The six points won against Cagliari and Empoli, in fact, have moved the Giallorossi standings, with the dream of chasing the fourth place that remains standing. In particular, the positive signs came from the trip to Tuscany, where Roma offered an excellent performance.

At the same time, the success against Lecce in the Italian Cup, which came at the end of a difficult match, opened the doors to the quarter-finals for the Giallorossi. An important appointment in particular for José Mourinho, who will find Inter again. The Cup inevitably represents a goal for Roma, who want to return to raise a trophy to the sky, perhaps already this season.

Rome transfer market, one more “no” | This makes everything complicated

To do this, the Portuguese coach will count on the two new arrivals in the winter transfer market. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira have already become important elements of the Giallorossi eleven, with Mourinho expressing great satisfaction with their arrival. Yet in the Giallorossi home the hypothesis of closing the winter session with a last bang remains open. To do so, however, it will be essential to be able to make room in the squad with the sale of some redundancies.

A need that seems to contrast sharply with the rigid position taken in the last few hours by Amadou Diawara. The midfielder, who is about to return to Italy after the elimination of Guinea from the African Cup, seems firmly intent on rejecting all the proposals that will come for his transfer. A bit like last summer, therefore, Diawara has made it known not wanting to accept the assignment. In particular, as he points out today I read, the midfielder has no intention of accepting courtship from lower-ranking teams, who would not be able to guarantee him salary of 2.5 million euros that it receives in the capital. A lot of trouble for Pinto, who will try to persuade the boy to accept other destinations until the very end.