Transfer market Rome, unsettling exchange | Skip the “double” hit

Transfer market Rome, exchange and mockery: news arrives from Spain that could blow up the “double” blow that Pintp had in mind

Exchange and mockery. Sudden too, because everything suggested that at least one of the two “blows” could go through. But things changed quickly, and even unexpectedly, at least according to Tiago Pinto’s plans. And instead, from Spain, as reported by the portal fichajes.net, things would be exactly this way.

Yes, because if in recent days we had talked to you about the fact that Manchester United would also be ready to pay the 90 million euro clause to snatch Koundé from Sevilla and, in this way, the current sporting director of the Andalusians would have had the possibility to tack decisively on Kumbulla who would be a goal of the Spanish team. But a new idea could upset the plans of the Giallorossi general manager.

Calciomercato Roma, there is an exchange

Yes, because to remedy the departure of the French defender, Sevilla could ask the Red Devils for the performances of Lindelof, the central who is leaving the Premier League and on whom Roma had thought about the next transfer in January. also because, to bring it to England, it was precisely Mourinho. The Special One certainly believed in the possibility of getting a former fan of his. But things have changed in a completely sudden way.

The chances therefore that Kumbulla can also remain for the second part of the season in the Giallorossi rise significantly. Because Sevilla really seemed to be one of the teams most interested in the Albanian defender’s performance. But perhaps this will not be the case. With Pinto who will likely have to change his strategies.