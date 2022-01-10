Transfer market Rome, Veretout crossroads | The must-have offer

Rome transfer market, Veretout crossroads: if an undeniable offer were to arrive, Pinto could think of the sale

The arrival of Sergio Oliveira – who according to Corriere dello Sport should be in town tomorrow – could also change Roma’s plans in this transfer market session. Not only Villar and Diawara coming out in the middle of the field, but also Veretout’s future could be at an important crossroads.

In fact, in recent weeks there has been talk of a possible indecent proposal for the French card by a club that does not have economic problems and that would be willing to do almost anything to snatch the midfielder from Rome. In fact, Newcastle, as also reported by the footmarket – could knock on Tiago Pinto’s door by making an indispensable offer. Probably also close to 40 million euros which is the amount that the Giallorossi would ask for the player. In short, a new scenario that could open up in the coming weeks.

As said before with the signing of Sergio Oliveira Mourinho had that required midfielder. And Veretout could also thus find less space inside Rome. Or maybe being employed in a role that he wouldn’t really like. But, in addition to the tactical issue, there is also the economic one that must be taken into consideration, remembering in fact that until now the contacts for an extension of the contract – which expires in 2024 – have not given the desired results. It could change everything in a short space of time in a nutshell.

Pinto then might think about it. Also because, in the end, there are many good players who can be taken on a free transfer at the end of the season. And having a very important treasure in the coffers from the possible sale of Veretout could be an advantage for the Portuguese general manager. We will see the developments.