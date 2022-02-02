Zaniolo alarm on the transfer market out of Rome. The share of the move to Juventus is sensational, this is the figure that makes the fans tremble.

Not even the time to close the winter transfer market session which unleashes a new case on the farewell of Zaniolo. Today Tiago Pinto spoke at the press conference to take stock of the winter operations window. The failure to announce the renewal of the number 22 has sparked fantasies and fears of the fans, now the shock quota is ticking. Here is what his possible move to Juventus is quoted.

The winter transfer market session did not reserve final jolts at Rome. The same cannot be said for Tiago Pinto’s press conference today, which sparked a new case around Nicolò Zaniolo. The Giallorossi general manager made a point on the negotiations completed in January, unbalancing himself on future summer scenarios. To the specific question about the guarantee of the attacking playmaker’s stay in the Giallorossi, here is the answer from Tiago Pinto: “I can’t guarantee it like no one else. ” Words that sparked first the fans, then the bookmakers. Here is the share that causes a sensation, on the possible passage of Zaniolo to Juventus.

Transfer market Rome, Zaniolo to Juve | The share is sensational

The share on the passage of Zaniolo to Juventus has collapsed, yet another clue with respect to what we had reported this morning. The passage of the number 22 to black and white is listed by Goldbet a 2.50. The two Milanese remain out of sight, albeit under pressure. Milan And Inter, respectively at 6 and 8, are currently the odds on the future of the playmaker. Not only Italy, the bookmakers also keep the track that leads to the Premier League open: Antonio Conte’s move to Tottenham is quoted at 10 times the stake, at Chelsea it rises to 15. Far for bettors the hypotheses of Real Madrid or Manchester United, this step would be worth 25 times the stake. The odds have collapsed and the fans are shaking, the next few months will be decisive for understanding the intentions of all the players on the pitch, on the one hand the player on the other hand the Giallorossi club.