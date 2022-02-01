Transfer market, Scamacca-Frattesi at Inter: Carnevali comes out into the open

Exclusively at Calciomercato.it, directly from the Sheraton Hotel in Milan, the CEO of Sassuolo Giovanni Carnevali spoke. Focus on Scamacca and Frattesi, Inter goals

From Frattesi And Scamaccapriority ofInter for next summer, a Berardi And Lucca: here are the words of the CEO of Sassuolo John Carnivals issued exclusively to Calciomercato.it at the Sheraton Hotel in Milan.

MARKET VOTE – “I give an important vote to the Sassuolo transfer market. We had no particular needs, for us it was an investment session for the future. We took young boys, we are satisfied ”.

MORO – “He is one of the most promising young people, we are satisfied with the purchase made. The negotiation with Padova was not easy because some important club entered the last minute. The player’s will was fundamental and this is very gratifying for us ”.

LUCCA – “Patience that it did not go through. We will have time to work on it in the coming months. The conditions of Pisa were different from our offer, but there is an excellent relationship with the Tuscan club and maybe everything can be concluded in the summer “.

BERARDI AND RASPADORI – “Anyone can leave Sassuolo, even us managers. Berardi is our champion, let’s think about it before depriving ourselves of it. The same goes for Raspadori, who came out of our youth sector. We keep them tight, then if there are opportunities we will evaluate them “.

DIONYSIS – “He is doing well, it was not easy to inherit De Zerbi’s work. The team is expressing a good football, apart from the results we are interested in making people have fun “.

Calciomercato, Carnevali to CM.IT: “Frattesi-Scamacca, Inter moved first”

SCAMACCA AND FRATTESI – “If we feared losing them in January and Inter are ahead of the others? The danger of seeing them leave in January was never there because we did not intend to deprive ourselves of it. There were various requests, Inter was one of those who moved first. But there are also interests from abroad. We are fortunate to have so many young people who are so appreciated. We will see if the most appropriate conditions arise for us to make these sales “.