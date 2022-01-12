Transfer market: Sergio Oliveira in Rome, for Digne nothing Inter – Football

Roma embraces Sergio OLIVEIRA, who today has landed in the capital from Porto: the player will wear the Giallorossi shirt thanks to an onerous loan of 1.5 million, with the right of redemption set at 13. The Portuguese will receive almost 2.5 million for season. Roma, having filed the two winter reinforcements, are already thinking about next season: they need a central defensive player, a midfielder and a second striker. The names that circulate are those of SENESI of Feyenoord, XHAKA of Arsenal and KOSTIC of Eintracht Frankfurt. Sports director Pinto is already working to make the team more competitive.

Meanwhile, a former Giallorossi like Lucas DIGNE will not go to Inter, since he has married Aston Villa.

The left-back moves to Birmingham from Everton outright in exchange for £ 25m, nearly € 30m. The ‘Villans’ defeated Londoners Chelsea and West Ham in the sprint, as well as Newcastle.

The complex negotiation that involved Genoa, Turin, Rome and Lazio seems to have been unlocked: Riccardo CALAFIORI will play in the shadow of the Lanterna, where he moves with the dry loan formula, the Algerian Mohamed FARES: the Algerian returns to Lazio and then he will finish to Turin on loan with the right of redemption by the grenade club. On Calafiori there was also Cagliari, which needed a left winger. Lazio is working on the renewal of LUIZ FELIPE, an agreement is sought. Roma will also sell REYNOLDS, destined for Anderlecht.

Paris Saint-Germain is a club that is constantly looking for reinforcements, but they also have to sell. RAFINHA seems to have found a new arrangement: he will play in the Basque Country, in San Sebastian, with the Real Sociedad shirt, while Abdou DIALLO should end up on loan at Milan. Spotlights also on Mauro ICARDI, who is not among the first choices of the coach Mauricio Pochettino and that the French managers want to sell only to those who will pay the South American center forward’s card.

Liverpool are working on the renewal of SALAH, currently in Cameroon to participate in the Africa Cup with the Egypt shirt. Coach Juergen Klopp made a clear statement on the attacker. “We want you to stay with us”, the German cut short. Kingsley COMAN has renewed, joining Bayern Munich until 2027. Germany’s most successful club is now working on the renewal of Niklas SULE; on the other hand, Corentin TOLISSO’s experience in Bavaria seems to have come to an end. BAILLY, on loan from Manchester United, should arrive at Milan for the defense.