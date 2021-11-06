Transfer market, shock idea | Mancini bench: double work

Manchester United continues its difficult period: the knockout in the derby feeds the rumors about Solskjaer and a resounding Italian substitute appears

Another defeat for the Manchester United in the Premier League. The victory against the Tottenham it turned out to be just a parenthesis for the team of Solskjaer than in the derby against City was defeated (2-0). For the ‘Red Devils’ it is the fourth knockout in their last six games with only four points won and a distance from the top that could reach eleven points.

A situation that can only raise some doubts about the Norwegian manager’s confirmation on the bench. Blurred the track With you, with the Salento technician who accepted the court of Tottenham, the ‘Red Devils’ could also take advantage of the championship break to try to give a turn to the season by changing the technical guide. And precisely from a substitute perspective among the ‘usual’ suspects, a sensational Italian hypothesis appears.

READ ALSO >>> Transfer market, goodbye Juventus: joins Ronaldo at United

Manchester United, Solskjaer sacked: Mancini sensational hypothesis

No market indiscretion, but a simple share on the next Manchester United manager. If even for the bettors the favorite is the current Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers, behind it there is Zidane And Pochettino.

After the current coach of Paris Saint-Germain, one of Ferguson’s favorite coaches, here are two Italian names. The first is Rino Gattuso (quoted at 50), the other is Roberto Mancini (even higher altitude, 100). Of course it would not be the first time that a coach divides himself with a club team, but it seems almost impossible that the current coach of Italy will be able to accept a possible proposal from United.